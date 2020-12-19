Ed Lotterman: Playing chicken pays a price

In a perfect competition market, neither seller nor buyer is big enough to set price. Everyone transacts at the “going price” at any particular time. This seldom occurs in the real world. The other extreme is pure monopoly or monopsony, the former where only one firm sells or the latter where only one buys. Again, this is rare. Nearly all of the real world falls somewhere in between. The question is how many companies there are, and whether and how they collude to fix prices.

Collusion can occur in several ways. There is no international law against price fixing, so OPEC can meet in Vienna and its member nations can agree on target oil prices and respective output levels.

Overt collusion is illegal in most nations, including ours, but some companies still negotiate illegally to set prices. In the 1980s, both Iowa and Minnesota proved their departments of transportation had been the victims of illegal bid rigging by asphalt paving contractors. A $20 cassette recorder placed under a conference room table in the Des Moines Holiday Inn the night before a bid-letting produced enough evidence that over 20 companies pleaded guilty. But more subtle price collusion techniques long have been common.