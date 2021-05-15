Ed Lotterman: Patents both necessary and harmful for society

So, in public policy terms, we face the classic “logic of collective action” problem described by Red River Valley-born economist Mancur Olsen. Hundreds of millions of human beings, each with a small and imperfectly known value at stake, face a handful of companies, each with billions at stake. So even though the total value at risk for the American or even the global populace enormously outweighs that of the pharma industry, the many have no way of expressing their collective needs while the few have well-oiled processes to do just that. The deck is stacked well before players sit at the table.

Returning to “need” and “evil,” people need new medicines, especially vaccines against highly transmissible and deadly diseases; they need devices that reduce harmful emissions from tailpipes, that speed up their computers, that make boarding an aircraft or finding the best route faster, that increase food production while reducing environmental damage. Indeed, the only route to higher real per capita income and better living standards is to make workers’ productivity rise, to turn out more goods and services per hour worked. That can only come from developing new devices, new substances, new techniques and writing new code.