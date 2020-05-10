Ed Lotterman: Ordering meatpacking plants to stay open creates complications

This is especially true in beef prior to the final feedlot and in pork. The scale of pork production is large, but many true “family farms” easily may have $300,000 or more in animals near slaughter weight right now. If those animals must be euthanized and turned into meat and bone meal or simply landfilled, the financial loss relative to net worth can be huge.

Then there are the usually unrecognized people who do the dirty work of slaughtering animals in working conditions that few of us would accept. They are in the worst bind of any group and have the least power.

The days of highly unionized meatpacking, in which kill-floor workers at Hormel used the local golf course along with managers, have been gone for decades. The current labor force is poor, often in this country illegally and thus usually unable to go on unemployment or get pandemic assistance money the rest of us get. They have little economic or political clout.