Ed Lotterman: Oil, milk and meat markets encounter complex problems

Consuming 20 million barrels a day, pre-pandemic, we were not yet self-sufficient nor likely to be soon. And another important consideration is that this new oil is expensive to produce. At prices under $50 a barrel, most new U.S. wells cannot cover costs.

Russia hit a high of 11 million barrels per day in the late 1980s. Output fell by half in the 1990s, but at 10.5 million now, it is near its old high. Moreover, while its production costs are above those of Persian Gulf nations, they are below ours on average.

Iraq’s 5.5 million barrel per day output in recent years is its highest in history after falling below 1 million after the first Gulf war and remaining under 3 million per day to 2015. Iran’s pumping has collapsed under the Trump administration’s re-imposition of sanctions but was 3.8 million per day as recently as 2017.

Meanwhile, hybrid and electric cars multiply and conventional ones use less gas. Natural gas has replaced heating oil nearly everywhere. So there is a long-term problem that supersedes the pandemic, one that economists call “structural;” in this case it is of an excess of supply over demand so that prices had to fall. This would have happened regardless of COVID-19.