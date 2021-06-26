Ed Lotterman: New Fed policies counter old doctrines

You don’t have to be a brain injury survivor to shake your head at what the Fed and other central banks continue to do. It is unprecedented and is directly counter to what the best work in econ theory from 1975 to 2005 taught us. It opposes every economic model Republicans long believed, at least when a Democrat occupied the Oval Office. And not only does it counter a quite-abstract academic theory, but it also shovels fecal matter all over the legacy of Milton Friedman, one founder of modern libertarianism and incisive analyst of the causes of inflation and past errors of the Fed.

People in the general public have short memories. The Fed has followed these unprecedented policies since financial markets teetered on the edge of an abyss in the fall of 2008. There are people working in business and finance who are nearing midcareer with little memory of any prior Fed policy nor of much debate about it. Despite frenetic warnings by libertarian-leaning politician Ron Paul and others in early 2009, we have never gotten near hyper-inflation. In fact, inflation in the price of consumer goods has prevailed at the lowest levels in decades. Asset prices, those for real estate, stocks, bonds and some cryptocurrencies, are another matter, but don’t count in current Fed thinking.

There are several possible explanations of the current situation.