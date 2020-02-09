Ed Lotterman: Murder statistics are enlightening, but solutions are difficult

Even at the state level, large percentage changes in the number of murders may represent a small number of incidents. Minnesota murders fell by 21% from 1960 to 1962. But that resulted from a drop of nine victims. And in three years from that low to 1965, killing increased by a factor of 2.45. Overall, rates rose to the mid-1970s, reaching 3.3 per 100,000 in 1975. But the 1980s saw relative quiet in Minnesota, with only three years with the murder rate per 100,000 above 2.5 and a six-year run, 1981 through 1986, that averaged 2.0.

Murders statewide rose sharply again in the 1990s, running over 3 per 100,000 for six years and peaking at 3.9 in 1995. That spike largely was due to Minneapolis’ problems. Much of the overall rise related to ongoing fights over who would distribute drugs in a given area.

However, after this, Minnesota murder rates have fallen. From 2000 through 2009, most clustered around 2.2 with 2009 at a low of 1.4 per 100,000, not seen since 1965.

The most recent decade through 2018 has averaged 1.9 per 100,000 for the state as a whole, with a high of 2.4 and a low of 1.4. The variations are largely driven by the metro area, especially the two large cities, but out-state areas also do vary somewhat.