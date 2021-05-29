Ed Lotterman: Multiple factors drive post-Covid job mismatches

Many Democratic officials dismiss this theory out of hand. Liberal economists fault the millions of daycare slots that remain closed. Many schools remain in hybrid mode, with children still at home a good part of the time. What’s a working parent to do? It is hard enough to go to a virtual job if there are no good alternatives for child care, but to show up for work in a bistro or bakery counter? Impossible.

Moreover, vaccination campaigns initially focused on the vulnerable, especially the elderly or those with serious health problems, and those in the health care professions. They then worked down to younger, healthier people, first to those in in-person service jobs. In other words, the majority of the first people vaccinated this spring were those least likely to be in the work force even in normal times. The proportion of people of prime working age remaining unvaccinated is substantially higher than the population as a whole. And it is higher for lower-income and minority communities. Many unvaccinated people have legitimate concerns about exposure to infection, especially if they take a job involving contact with many different strangers.