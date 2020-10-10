Ed Lotterman: Monopoly power in buying can be as abusive as in selling

Cleveland-Cliffs, a U.S. iron ore and steel-making conglomerate long operating in Minnesota, is buying ArcelorMittal USA. That is part of another multinational ore-steel conglomerate with roots in several European and Asian countries. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, a Brazilian, will run the whole show. Note that ArcelorMittal’s operations outside of our country will continue as before.

This has gotten little attention and generated no public controversy. The purchase was announced as a done deal. The new entity will have capacity to produce 28 million tons of iron ore a year. Total U.S. production in 2018 was 48 million tons. The merger outcome will be one firm with 54% of total U.S. output. Furthermore, with one of the remaining two mines, both owned by US Steel, still closed, Cleveland-Cliffs will run all five operating U.S. mines around Lake Superior, four in Minnesota and one in Michigan. It will be the dominant employer of iron miners in these two states.

On the output end, in 2019, the two premerger companies produced 17 million of the 88 million tons of steel made domestically. That 19% share is much less than in ore. These figures are all for production, not sales. Steel and ore are both exported and imported, so the overall ore-steel markets are complex and more competitive than domestic production considered alone.