Ed Lotterman: Monopoly is no game to bipartisan senators

Truth in the old adage that politics makes strange bedfellows is demonstrated from time to time. This is a sign of a healthy democracy. That is especially true now in our nation after a quarter-century of the erosion of bipartisanship. Precious few contemporary issues bring members of Congress into the same intellectual room, much less bed.

So it is very welcome that just as Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar forges ahead with her concerns about monopoly power and its economic harms, her GOP colleague Josh Hawley from Missouri voices similar concerns and makes complementary proposals. One can only hope that useful measures will be enacted.

There certainly are differences between the centrist, traditionally Democrat Klobuchar and the philosophically conservative Republican Hawley, who now is opting for populist appeals. But there are similarities. Both are attorneys. Both have held local public office. Klobuchar put in eight years as a county attorney. Hawley had a brief two years as attorney general of Missouri.

Both come from comfortable middle-class backgrounds and went to elite colleges and law schools -- Klobuchar to Yale for her undergraduate work and to law school at the University of Chicago, Hawley to Stanford for his bachelor's degree and then to Yale for a law degree.