Ed Lotterman: Modern Monetary Theory is seductive nonsense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our nation will run a huge federal deficit in 2020. This comes as economic theory has lagged events for more than a decade. It is at a time when the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates extremely low for a decade. And it follows 40 years of congressional fiscal irresponsibility.

Four fleeting years of slight federal surpluses now lie two decades in our past. Stock markets are in an unsustainable bubble. Add the ongoing retirements of baby boomers, and all these factors are coming home to their fiscal roosts with a vengeance.

Political and economic realities are such we will borrow a lot of money and the Federal Reserve will further boost the underlying base of our money supply. These probably are the least bad options we face.

The coronavirus pandemic has cut output and thus income. The income cuts are not distributed according to effort or merit or fairness. They are hitting the poorest and powerless rather than the rich and powerful.

We could just extend Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s advice to states to just declare bankruptcy and tell those people and individuals who have lost income and net worth to just suck it up and find a bankruptcy lawyer if needs be.