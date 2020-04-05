Ed Lotterman: Making economic sense of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. There are cases in nearly every country. Our nation leads the world in the number of active cases, although rates relative to population remain higher in Italy and Spain. New York is sliding into crisis right now.
States have decided on different levels of limitation of people’s movements. Here in Minnesota, an order has been in place for two weeks limiting people assembling and mandating the near-shutdown of all nonessential businesses.
Nationally, a $2 trillion federal spending bill for the pandemic has made its tortuous way through Congress. Outlays from it, both payments and loans, will start soon. Details of the plan remain contentious. They can be modified in further legislation.
President Donald Trump’s take on the epidemic has ricocheted around, but he now describes a very serious situation in which we face 200,000 deaths or more nationally. We stand at some 5,800 as of April 2.
Output certainly is slowing, and millions of people are unemployed, with 6.6 million filing jobless claims this past week. There were 159 million people employed in February. Similar numbers may be laid off in coming weeks.
The stock market yo-yos with new economic data, new COVID-19 numbers and reports on actions or lack of it by Congress or the Fed.
So how would one make economic sense out of all of this?
It is helpful to follow the advice of Austrian-American economist Josef Schumpeter. He said that money is a veil that obscures the underlying real economy of tangible goods and true services. Sometimes we need to push this confusing veil aside and focus on these things rather than on money. Consider: No one eats dollar bills or uses them to keep the sun or freezing cold off our bodies. We don’t ride to get groceries on a $20 bill.
Governors piously state “there will be a complete shutdown” and wait a few seconds before saying “except for essential services.” Then it turns out “essential” goods, services and activities are myriad and perhaps arbitrary -- liquor stores, yes; barber shops, no.
So many businesses have shut down or been strictly limited, especially eating places now restricted to pick-up meals. Yet large parts of the economy continue to function. And, when one considers how many white collar people can now work from home, the total grows. But exactly what is essential will continue to generate disputes.
It is frustrating to see the degree to which people on both sides see it in binary terms -- we shut the economy down or we don’t -- rather than one of choosing a point somewhere on a long continuum.
Consider agriculture. By April 12 in most years, many Midwest farmers are busy with preparatory tillage and planting small grains like oats, barley and wheat. April 25 is the usual starting gun for planting corn, with soybeans following immediately after.
Farmers lay in supplies like seed and chemicals well before time. But diesel tanks must be filled and refilled. Fertilizers need to be blended and spread on fields by these companies. Scores of trucks are on the roads 24/7 hauling anhydrous ammonia, a compressed-gas nitrogen fertilizer, over a period of weeks. This is commerce.
Machines break down. Farmers must get parts. Mechanics must tear into injection pumps and hydraulic valves. Machine shops need to weld.
All the while, cows’ udders swell with milk, hens lay eggs, broilers, turkeys and steers grow to maximum weight. Dairy processing isn’t labor-intensive, but the physical layout of slaughter lines has workers near elbow-to-elbow, not socially distant.
The underlying challenge that our president, partying students in Florida, fundamentalist preachers and others do or did not understand is that transmission of contagious diseases grows exponentially with the number of people interacting with each other. Think back to “combinations and permutations” from high school or college math or look it up on the internet.
Beer-sloshed students seemed to think that their situation was like a park ranger telling people to get back behind the rails at the Grand Canyon. It was the nanny state telling them what to do. One, in an apology that seems written by his family’s lawyer, regrets endangering someone’s grandma, but still doesn’t understand that he contributed to the overall global count of those affected.
Some still make comparisons to annual flu deaths and traffic fatalities. But the death rate for usual flus are far lower than for this coronavirus, and vehicle crashes are not contagious. COVID-19 death levels may remain well below flu deaths. But cancel all shelter-at-home decrees and fill churches to bursting on Easter and deaths eventually could be in the millions, on the scale with the 1918-20 epidemic.
We face a relationship where the number of people out and about and in contact with others has an exponential effect on a deadly disease. Yet few, if any, people would shut down all ag-related activities. And farming can be conducted in a way that minimizes the possible permutations of people that affect transmission. But how many other sectors resemble or differ from farming?
Therefore, we need to continue to make hard choices along a continuum without exact data for epidemiologists to estimate exact death numbers in different settings or for economists to estimate changes in GDP and national income. As events move on, the realization that the process will take months and not weeks becomes more evident.
Noted conservative economist Robert Barro has estimated the cost of possible deaths using the “value of a statistical life,” mandated for cost-benefit studies. He comes down on the side of strict sheltering. Search his name, National Review and “Cutting GDP to Counter the Coronavirus Pandemic.” Then follow stipulated guidelines. Good luck to us all!
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at bismarck@edlotterman.com.
