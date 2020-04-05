Ed Lotterman: Making economic sense of COVID-19

Beer-sloshed students seemed to think that their situation was like a park ranger telling people to get back behind the rails at the Grand Canyon. It was the nanny state telling them what to do. One, in an apology that seems written by his family’s lawyer, regrets endangering someone’s grandma, but still doesn’t understand that he contributed to the overall global count of those affected.

Some still make comparisons to annual flu deaths and traffic fatalities. But the death rate for usual flus are far lower than for this coronavirus, and vehicle crashes are not contagious. COVID-19 death levels may remain well below flu deaths. But cancel all shelter-at-home decrees and fill churches to bursting on Easter and deaths eventually could be in the millions, on the scale with the 1918-20 epidemic.

We face a relationship where the number of people out and about and in contact with others has an exponential effect on a deadly disease. Yet few, if any, people would shut down all ag-related activities. And farming can be conducted in a way that minimizes the possible permutations of people that affect transmission. But how many other sectors resemble or differ from farming?