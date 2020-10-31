Ed Lotterman: Look for recession, regardless of who wins the election

Citizens need to understand something. If former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president, our economy will go into recession. Better put, the recession we are in will worsen.

They must also understand that if President Donald Trump is reelected, the U.S. economy will go into recession, probably a worse one than if Biden wins.

Finally, Americans must realize that recession will come if Kermit the Frog or any econ Nobelist flies on Air Force One.

This is not saying presidents have no influence whatsoever on performance of our economy. Yes, on average, the effects any president has on the business cycle and performance of the entire economy are much less than media and the public believe. There are times, however, when the White House occupant can take actions that tip scales this way or that.

First, I must acknowledge that I have predicted a recession in the past few years, several times over. I carefully avoided saying when that would be. I think those predictions are still valid and will be confirmed. Unusual circumstances staved them off so far. Yet the pressures in the boiler keep climbing, even with its safety-valve wired down.