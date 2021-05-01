Ed Lotterman: Know GDP’s limitations in measuring well-being

When my doctor said, “We need to get you a fine-needle aspiration as soon as possible,” I immediately knew that I was entering a different chapter in my life. Nine years later, it is clear that my neck carcinoma brought me unexpected gifts, a minor one of which was yet another example of the limitations of Gross Domestic Product as an economic indicator.

One of the frustrations of teaching economics is that after spending decades trying to help people understand basics, including common indicators of how an economy performs, you see that toil blown away by ignorant people with large audiences. Sometimes they are politicians. Often they are journalists.

A few weeks ago, when the U.S. Commerce Department released a tabulation of the nation’s GDP for the fourth quarter 2020, I encountered the following sweeping assertion: “Economists agree that GDP is by far the best indicator of how the economy is doing.” No, economists don’t agree on that. GDP is simply a measure of the value of goods and services produced. Yes, it is very useful and important. But, like any other indicator, it has limitations and these must be understood for the information tabulated to be useful.