Ed Lotterman: If inflation’s back, what now?

However, it is obvious that the link is not as immediate or direct as many once thought. The Fed, and did some other central banks, started an unprecedented lowering of interest rates in 2008. To do this, they had to implement an unprecedented increase in their “monetary base,” which measures currency in use plus “reserves” held by banks. Reserves are money deposited but not lent out. There was a similar increase in the money supply, whether measured by “M1” or the broader “M2” yardstick. Both measure currency in circulation plus specified bank deposits.

All of these measures have grown tremendously since then. Yet we have seen precious little cumulative increase in consumer or producer prices. Some economists, including ex-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, talk of a worldwide “savings glut,” and of a worldwide period of deflation. That is a column all to itself. One must certainly take into account the degree to which cheap imports from poorer countries suppress the ability of any domestic producer to raise prices as they might have in the 1970s.

All this continues to ignore how excess money growth went into stock markets, hedge funds, Minnesota farmland and house prices in St. Anthony Park. In the foreseeable future, interest rates will have to rise from these artificially low rates. And when they do, these asset prices will have to adjust down. Moreover, if costs of goods and services are on an upward swing, Friedman is correct that money growth has to be curbed. As when 1980s Fed Chair Paul Volcker choked inflation out of the U.S. economy during the Reagan era of big budget deficits, that can cause a harsh recession.

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at bismarck@edlotterman.com.

