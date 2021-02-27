Ed Lotterman: Housing, construction, rentals all involve conflict

Some of the infill building follows recent demolition or is on lots that were eyesores for decades. But other is on land that had trees and grass and had served as greenspace and play areas for years. People whose windows looked out onto a grove for decades now are outraged when a three-story apartment building now covers most of the lot, even though it had been zoned for such use for decades.

Big projects, converting large acreages that once were industrial, into housing generate public concern about effects on traffic or loss of scenic views or sunlight for people already there. New residents want parks and other green space. But so do those already in the neighborhood. They see new developments as an opportunity for more amenities for everyone.

A frequent short-term problem, but one that can generate intense opposition, is the noise and traffic of demolition and construction. A mile from our home, the need for multiple tiers of underground parking in a new building fronting a light-rail line, means five weeks of driving sheet piling and additional weeks of trucks hauling out excavated dirt. Neighbors in similar, but adjacent, five-story condos built a year or two ago are outraged at noise and traffic.