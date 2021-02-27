Ed Lotterman: Housing, construction, rentals all involve conflict

Housing is hot in my hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota. The same is true in several other Midwest metro areas. Thus, contentious issues inevitably are everyday news. The frequency and heat of contention seems to increase with the population of cities, especially older ones, as redevelopment of existing areas rather than outward expansion into open land makes up a larger fraction of total building.
For a 170-year-old central city like mine, together with older, first-ring suburbs, development of both new residential and commercial space falls into two different categories. One is the redevelopment of large, obsolete industrial areas where the activity long conducted is cheaper in larger, newer plants on “greenfield” sites on metro-area fringes. The other is the more piecemeal replacement of one old warehouse or small factory by a new, high density but low-rise apartment building.
One large tract is the 124 acres occupied by a Ford assembly plant for a century. And the few hundred remaining acres of a once-very-large complex of packing plants and stockyards in South St. Paul are attracting interest after lying open for two decades. On a smaller scale, there is a 25-acre tract formerly lumber warehouses. The largest tract will be a mix of residential and commercial-light industrial. The others, more centrally located, will be residential with a few retail shops.
All this is positive for the population, tax base and the availability of employees in the central cities. Moreover, comparing the quality of our existing housing and the volume of new construction to catastrophic situations in cities like Detroit or Cleveland shows our metro area is doing well. Most neighborhoods in my city are not just healthy, but vibrant. Yet there are issues that generate much contention and even anger.
Some of the infill building follows recent demolition or is on lots that were eyesores for decades. But other is on land that had trees and grass and had served as greenspace and play areas for years. People whose windows looked out onto a grove for decades now are outraged when a three-story apartment building now covers most of the lot, even though it had been zoned for such use for decades.
Big projects, converting large acreages that once were industrial, into housing generate public concern about effects on traffic or loss of scenic views or sunlight for people already there. New residents want parks and other green space. But so do those already in the neighborhood. They see new developments as an opportunity for more amenities for everyone.
A frequent short-term problem, but one that can generate intense opposition, is the noise and traffic of demolition and construction. A mile from our home, the need for multiple tiers of underground parking in a new building fronting a light-rail line, means five weeks of driving sheet piling and additional weeks of trucks hauling out excavated dirt. Neighbors in similar, but adjacent, five-story condos built a year or two ago are outraged at noise and traffic.
The Ford plant site is the largest redevelopment within the city in decades. Henry Ford built it along a particularly scenic stretch of the Mississippi to take advantage of hydropower. But all the riverfront in St. Paul is public and highly prized for walking and biking. Also, a neighborhood shopping area with character developed to the north of the plant. So it will be a very desirable area to live.
Developers naturally want to pack as many units in as possible. But existing neighbors do not want to look at a forest of high-rises. Other groups see this as a chance to expand existing open space along the river. Neighbors want plenty of the new land devoted to parks and recreation areas, so that existing ones in the area are not overwhelmed by the influx of new residents. All this reduces the number of salable units that developers can construct. So there have been years of petitions, heated council meetings and so on.
Housing advocates want "affordable” units. The city requires that a certain fraction of units meet those criteria. The number, location and type of such affordable units are always contentious.
Similar issues arise with the redevelopment of the 25-acre lumber warehouse tract. Right on the St. Paul-Minneapolis city line, it is just two blocks from a station for light rail that can whisk you to work in either downtown or to professional football, baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey. So people want to live here. But four blocks of single-family houses in Minneapolis that long backed against a warehouse wall, shaded but very quiet, don’t want a street servicing dense, multi-story apartment houses. But these homeowners don’t pay taxes or vote in the city that does the rezoning and issues the building permits.
Again, existing residents in both cities want the new project to devote much space to a park and playground that will benefit people already living in the neighborhood and not just new residents. Developers are loath to give up the space. The city council hears angry people.
What is the economics in all of this? Generally, the issues are those of “external costs,” where the activities of one group of people harm another group. Reducing such harms are the underlying reason for zoning. Your life is better, and your property is more certain to retain its value if you know that no one can construct a rendering plant for dead animals or the proverbial boiler factory across the street.
Yet industry, commerce and residential preferences change. The light rail corridor is on University Avenue. In the late 1800s that was lined with horse dealers. From the 1920s through the 1980s, there were a dozen new and used car dealerships. Trucking terminals were a block back in. Warehouses and light industry like calendar and greeting card printers also were common.
Twenty-five years ago, young married couples bought townhouses in new suburbs, accepting 30-mile commutes, but liking access to malls and big-box stores. They moved to homes once kids were born. Now, people marry later, have fewer children, and value walking one block to take light rail to jobs, sports, arts or recreation. They buy day-to-day groceries and hardware at small shops and drive out to a suburb for major shopping once a week. This is a case of changing tastes and preferences.
All of this exemplifies what Austro-American economist Joseph Schumpeter called the “creative destruction” of market economies. Conditions change and market forces create new institutions – and buildings – in response. But governments often must act as referees.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at bismarck@edlotterman.com.