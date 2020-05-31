Ed Lotterman: History tells us how we will finance COVID-19 responses

The pattern has been the same. In the Revolutionary War, the individual colonies raised taxes, mostly excises on specific products. They borrowed money from their citizens; money from taxing and borrowing went to pay salaries of the militias they raised and provide them with war materiel. They also increased issuance of their own paper currencies.

The Continental Congress, years before even the Articles of Confederation, could not impose a national tax. There really was no nation. But it did borrow money for the rebelling colonies as a whole, some domestically and much abroad, especially from Dutch bankers and the French government. It also created its own paper currency, the Continental dollar.

The paper currencies of both individual colonies and the Continental Congress were issued in such large amounts that inflation resulted. They dramatically lost value relative to gold and silver and relative to any physical commodity, including all those needed to fight the British. The depreciation of the currency was such that “not worth a Continental” came to denote worthlessness. We gained our independence but faced harsh political problems of who should pay off the war debts and what to use for currency. These problems eventually led to organizing our nation under our Constitution.