Ed Lotterman: 'Heavy arms' are not the answer to civil unrest

Similarly, one sometimes hears that if only we had “taken off the gloves” in Vietnam decades ago or did so in Afghanistan now, we could have killed enough peasants to make their leaders sue for peace. This is nonsense. Yes, one can level cities and kill people -- as the Assad regime, and Russian and American air power have done in Syria over the past decade -- but if one wants a functioning nation and economy that, at the very least, is not hostile, then total destruction is a tragic failure.

Short-term civil unrest and longer-term armed insurgencies always are complex.

For the first, in the U.S., there often are many entirely peaceful demonstrators exercising their constitutional rights. Some deeply committed activists may believe that the time of peaceful protest is past, and destroying property is justified. There are teens and ruffians spoiling for a fight. There may be cynical looters. There may be provocateurs from both extremes seeking to foment uprisings that are key to their own delusions.