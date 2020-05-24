Ed Lotterman: Hang on, we are in for a wild ride

Another relevant historical point is that, by the end of 2019, both the stock price run-up and output growth were at the long end of the average historical lengths of such expansions.

Finally, we were in a period of unprecedented peacetime federal deficits. These sprang from several factors. First came incredibly stupid and self-harming tax cuts in 2001 and 2003. Some claimed these necessary because if we kept on the path of 1997 to 2001, we would have the national debt paid off by 2012. That would cause great problems.

This was followed by a similarly self-harming tax cut, that largely went to a very small group of rich people, soon after President Donald Trump took office.

Furthermore, we spent hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of dollars fighting wars in Southwest Asia for nearly two decades.

Then there is the ongoing retirement of Baby Boomers, starting in 2008. Suddenly surpluses coming into the Social Security retirement and Medicare “trust funds” no longer would camouflage huge deficits we ran every year in the general treasury. Yet there is a broad consensus across political spectrums, both in government and among the general public, that we just ignore this problem.