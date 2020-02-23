Ed Lotterman: Government harm compensation needs reform

Yes, at Camp Lejeune, the numbers are much larger. Add in all government employees harmed by nuclear or poison agent materials at one time or place or another, and there are many more. But relative to total outlays and to the nation’s tax capacity, these are minor amounts that our nation morally owes these citizens.

One helpful response that reduces transaction costs, thus freeing up resources for compensation, would be to move fact-finding and dispute resolution out of the litigation system. Workplace accidents used to involve litigation, and the deeper pockets of employers favored them. State-operated workers' compensation programs sped up the process and reduced resources wasted in legal and court costs. The system is far from perfect, but is much better than before.

Similarly, in Minnesota and 16 other states, someone injured by another driver in an auto accident had no recourse in the past other than personally filing a lawsuit. No-fault insurance reduced that. Again, it is not perfect, and insurance rates are higher in no-fault states than in ones with traditional litigation-based systems. But the overall expense to drivers and to society as a whole, factoring in litigation and other transaction costs, is lower.