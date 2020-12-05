Ed Lotterman: Give thanks for government-funded research

We just celebrated Thanksgiving in perhaps the hardest year for our nation since the end of World War II. Perhaps we must go back even farther, depending on how we define “hard.” Clearly, we and the rest of the world are in the worst infectious health crisis in a century.

North Dakota has gone from 45,000 cases on Nov. 1 to 79,000 on the 30th. Deaths from COVID-19 went from 536 to 927. For our nation over the same 30 days, cases went up 4.1 million and deaths by 36,000. There were few reasons for ebullient joy.

Nevertheless, while this is hard for us as individuals and as a nation, we have much to be thankful about. Most of us don’t lack for basic necessities like food, shelter, clothing and medical care. Most have access to good education. Most live in areas with good public safety.

Yes, compared with other industrialized nations, we often do poorly at ensuring that access to necessities is distributed equitably. And yes, some in our society suffer real privation. It is our moral duty to correct these failings. Yet, having spent a few years working in poor countries and shorter periods in Eastern Europe in the immediate aftermath of the collapse of Soviet-style communism, I continue to be shocked by how poorly we appreciate what we do have.