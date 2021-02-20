Ed Lotterman: George Shultz: An economist who played myriad roles

When, in his 1961 inaugural address, John F. Kennedy memorably spoke of “ … a new generation of Americans -- born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace … ,” he described George Shultz.

The knowledge, experience and temperament Shultz used over decades in public service now are sorely lacking. Today, our nation and the world are in disarray. However, things could have gone far worse over the last 40 years. Shultz, who died last week at age 100, played a critical role in averting that.

Shultz was fortunate in birth, the son of a scholarly Wall Street businessman. Born in 1920, he was nine years younger than Ronald Reagan, seven than Gerald Ford and three than JFK. He was four years older than George H.W. Bush.

While his family was not as rich as the Kennedys or Bushes, Shultz still grew up with an affluence that sent its sons to elite Ivy League schools. He got a Princeton bachelor's degree with honors in economics and international affairs in 1942. He was accepted into MIT’s grad school, but then served three years as a Marine officer in the South Pacific.