Ed Lotterman: Free community college plan has problems

And then there are mixed goods, in which some of the benefits accrue directly to specific individuals, but others spill over to the economy as a whole.

Interstate highways make visiting family in South Dakota or Michigan easier for my wife and me. But people who never travel outside their hometowns also gain from the cheap transportation of people and things.

Similarly, education gained from kindergarten through graduate school facilitated my earning a living. But funding -- or even mandating -- that everyone get enough education to be literate and do basic math operations also makes the whole economy more productive. Moreover, it makes democracy function better.

So both highways and schools are mixed goods. And, while there are free-market incentives for people to seek their own education and even to improve nearby trails or roads that they use often, without government action, we will never have enough roads or education of the entire populace to reach optimal economic productivity.

People have realized this for centuries. We have seen a progression from schooling for a few rich children to village grade schools for anyone to public high schools. And we have seen attendance become mandatory, usually to age 16, in our country.