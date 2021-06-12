Ed Lotterman: Flawed logic in GDP-national debt debate

Moreover, there was huge variation around the averages. Examples of countries that performed very well with high levels of debt are common. Moreover, in myriad cases countries with debts well below these thresholds got into deep problems.

Some successes are salient. Remember that no one really tabulated GDP until the late 1940s, so numbers for earlier periods are estimates, often rough ones. But in 1815, England came out of 25 years of war with debt-to-GDP ratio of around 240%. The 1800s were the period of greatest output and income growth in British history. Our nation had debt of some 110% to 125% of GDP at the end of World War II, depending on metric used, and the succeeding 1950s and 1960s decades saw output growth rates higher than any succeeding decade.

All this may seem a minor point of dispute among a few scholars. It is not. Ideas have consequences. The flawed Reinhart-Rogoff article was used to justify “the Paul Ryan budgets” that emphasized spending limits as the U.S. economy remained hung over from the financial binge of the 2000s. It has been cited in other nations, particularly by Germany in the European Union, in calls for austerity.

We face an economic mess with deep roots, We steadfastly refused to deal with problems in federal finances for 35 years. We cut tax rates so that the proportion of national income paid in general taxes is well below levels prevailing in past, including the 1950s or 1990s. We have eaten our seed corn by failing to keep up and improve infrastructure or provide health care more efficiently. There is much room for debate on many aspects of Biden’s plans, but let’s discard the threat of tripping some catastrophic debt-to-output trigger.

