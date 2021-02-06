Ed Lotterman: Fight over $15 renews old issues

Thus most say that as long as the legal minimum is not far above “free market” wages, it cuts jobs little and may offset some monopoly power of employers. Small increases in an existing level, especially ones resetting for inflation, put few out of work.

This is evident in the IGM Forum ongoing poll of famous economists by the University of Chicago business school. In 2013, they asked opinions on the effect of a small increase to $9. The 38 scholars, including several Nobel winners, were split on whether the overall effects would be positive or negative overall, with no one thinking they would be large. Asked whether the benefits of indexing the U.S. minimum to inflation would outweigh the costs, most agreed it would.

Strikingly, however, one who strongly thought increases would cut jobs and that the negative results of indexing would outweigh the positive was Caroline Hoxby, a youthful econ superstar of the 1990s now at Stanford after much success at Harvard. She also is the only Black economist among the 38 respondents. And there is general agreement that if jobs disappear, they will be the type that young Black males might have a shot at. So, the assumption being that having a job, albeit low-paying and not keeping up with inflation, is better than having no job at all.