Ed Lotterman: Federal ‘baby checks’ contain caveats

It is hard to find any country that once had such benefits but decided to abolish them. Skeptics may argue this is due to the political popularity of any government payment program rather than any real societal benefits. Repeated social science research has shown, however, that such payments do further the goals for which they were enacted.

The rocky reef adoption of any such program will face here is our society’s obsession with imagined distinctions between government benefits that are “welfare” versus those that are not. Temporary Assistance for Needy Families is welfare, per bushel payments to soybean farmers are not. Food stamps are welfare; Medicare benefits equal to three times the actuarial value of FICA payments made by cohorts of beneficiaries certainly are not. Medicaid is welfare; the Veterans Administration vast health system is not.

In debating eligibility, some will call for drug testing recipient heads of households. The same people never call for similar testing of farmers getting commodity payments. Nor do we treat all addictions equally. What if we made sobriety from alcohol addiction a condition of any popular program?