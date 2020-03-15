Ed Lotterman: Fed’s Powell is no Superman, nor should he be

So did Donald Trump, who vilified her in his 2016 campaign. Once inaugurated, President Trump did an economic U-turn that gave many whiplash. Soon his appointees, including Jerome Powell as chair, dominated the board -- but Trump continues to tongue-lash the Fed for not pumping out more money to lower interest rates -- the very things he criticized Yellen for.

Now we have a global pandemic. Cruises and air travel are seeing business shrink every day. Schools and public events worldwide are being canceled. Manufacturers who get components from China have slowed production lines. Public confidence has fallen. Factories all over East Asia have shut down because quarantines keep workers home. Global recession, induced by a pure “exogenous shock,” looms.

Stock markets, already in the late stages of a classic bubble, are fibrillating, yo-yoing up and down some 3 or 5 percentage points a day on one bit of news or another. For the first time in a decade, the Fed’s policymaking committee had an unscheduled special meeting to cut its interest rate target by a half-percentage point. Stock prices jump, then fall. February job numbers come in surprisingly strong -- and market indexes fall. Trump remains unsatisfied with the Fed, while his economic advisers talk about tax deferrals for affected sectors.