Ed Lotterman: ‘Excess mortality’ is a useful indicator, but often complicated and misused

The number of people in my home state of Minnesota who died in 2020 will be up substantially from 2019. The same will be true for all other states. Here the increase will be about 6,000, well above what would be expected from trends over the last decade, and several times above year-to-year variations experienced in the past.
North Dakota proportionately has had more COVID-19 deaths relative to population, and measures such as masking have been more contentious. So overall death numbers and their causes for 2020 will be examined closely. Every state will see more deaths this year, as will our nation as a whole, but there may be considerable variation from one to another.
Minnesota also had some 5,300 COVID deaths by the end of 2020. That gets us into a demographic and public health phenomenon called “excess mortality.” To what extent is COVID responsible for the sharp increase in total deaths?
It certainly played a part. But the relationship between adverse events such as epidemics, famines, war and even heat waves versus overall deaths is more complex that one might think. You cannot just add the number of deaths directly attributed to any particular deadly scourge to the trend of deaths without it.
Things may happen as a result of an epidemic or famine or war that are related to the emergency but indirectly. The cause of death entered on death certificates may seem entirely unrelated. These are things that happen normally, but the emergency boosts their rate of occurrence. However, the central problem can also make the deaths less frequent.
There may be entirely unrelated events in the same period. Extreme heat for one week in a major metropolitan area like Chicago or Madrid may cause many deaths. The same calendar year may be a particularly bad one for what we think of as ordinary influenza. The two are not related at all but will double down on total deaths. Conversely, one might have a historic cold, icy winter that increases deaths, but not from flu.
The term “excess mortality” entered the U.S vocabulary in 2020 when experts began mentioning it in relation to COVID. Then, it was used by people with axes to grind on both sides of the political issues that arose around the pandemic.
A few days apart, one op-ed piece argued that deaths due to COVID were far higher than officially recorded. The difference would be clear, it asserted, when excess mortality for 2020 was finally tabulated. It would be far greater than the official number of deaths. The second piece argued that while myriad deaths were being listed as COVID, when the year was out, excess mortality would be far less than the stated number of people expiring from the disease.
Time will tell. Federal and state tabulation of such “vital statistics” takes time. Full reports for 2019 are out in only a few states. But initial total death tallies will be coming soon, and analysts will dig in.
So step back and consider the basics of excess mortality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines it as “the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific periods and expected deaths in the same periods.” The expected numbers are calculated considering many factors. They are not just projections of trends.
Public health officials often use the term “mortality displacement” instead. That represents the hard reality that life is fatal. Every person dies at some point. The question is when.
Tabulations apply best to short periods.
For example, France’s two-week heat wave in 2003 killed 15,000 more people than expected. Most were over age 80 and lived alone without air conditioning.
The French were shocked, and the episode has been studied extensively. The estimate of 15,000 excess deaths over two weeks is solid. Estimates for problems that spread over years are more contentious.
Civilian deaths in Germany during four years of World War I have gotten similar minute study. German scholars asserted over 900,000 excess deaths occurred, primarily from malnutrition due to Allied blockades of food imports. The old and the young suffered the highest rates of death.
This was a response to the argument among the Allies that German U-boat sinking of shipping was a war crime. Germans said, “Well, cutting off all food for our civilians was a crime too.”
However, there were other factors. German health resources were overtaxed. Out of a population of 69 million, Germany suffered 2 million dead and 4 million wounded soldiers. Civilian doctors were far and few between, medicines short.
Moreover, much of the drop in food came from no grain and potato imports from Russia. Germany had gone to war against that country. That was not action by the Allies.
One lesson, however, is that studies of long periods like a war inherently are murkier than days of extreme heat. The longer the time, the more other factors in play and the more uncertainty.
Moreover, because so many elderly died during that war, immediate post-war years had death rates lower than otherwise expected. The macabre public-health term is “harvesting.” Malnutrition had “harvested” many old people who would have died in the next few years in any case. The same was true after the French heat wave. It may also be true after COVID.
COVID has altered many factors of life or death. So there is speculation about how these may play out in mortality.
Many people avoided going to clinics or emergency rooms when they otherwise would have. Not getting diagnosis and treatment of serious problems was fatal for some. But just how many were so affected?
How about people working from home and not going out to eat, drink or attend some event? Will driving fewer miles cut auto accident deaths? Will fewer of us in the north slip and fall in shopping mall parking lots? Numbers for 2020 together with much study eventually will answer such questions.
European nations, the French and Dutch especially, studied their heat-wave deaths in detail and implemented myriad measures to prevent repeats. A more extreme wave in 2019 set new records, but death rates fell 90% from 2003.
The COVID pandemic has become one of the most divisive issues in decades, with strongly held assertions being made by both sides. You can be sure that scientists will pour over vital statistics for this era in excruciating detail for decades to come. Definitive answers will emerge, although they may not change everyone’s mind.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at bismarck@edlotterman.com.