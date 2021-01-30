Ed Lotterman: ‘Excess mortality’ is a useful indicator, but often complicated and misused

There may be entirely unrelated events in the same period. Extreme heat for one week in a major metropolitan area like Chicago or Madrid may cause many deaths. The same calendar year may be a particularly bad one for what we think of as ordinary influenza. The two are not related at all but will double down on total deaths. Conversely, one might have a historic cold, icy winter that increases deaths, but not from flu.

The term “excess mortality” entered the U.S vocabulary in 2020 when experts began mentioning it in relation to COVID. Then, it was used by people with axes to grind on both sides of the political issues that arose around the pandemic.

A few days apart, one op-ed piece argued that deaths due to COVID were far higher than officially recorded. The difference would be clear, it asserted, when excess mortality for 2020 was finally tabulated. It would be far greater than the official number of deaths. The second piece argued that while myriad deaths were being listed as COVID, when the year was out, excess mortality would be far less than the stated number of people expiring from the disease.

Time will tell. Federal and state tabulation of such “vital statistics” takes time. Full reports for 2019 are out in only a few states. But initial total death tallies will be coming soon, and analysts will dig in.