Ed Lotterman: Epidemics are chock full of basic economics

Epidemics are different. The readiness of humans to wash hands, wipe down surfaces, avoid close interactions with others and monitor their own household’s health status does make a big difference. These mundane actions can slow the rate at which illness is transmitted.

There is the same apparent, but false, paradox as there is with recent homeland security measures. Why force millions to stand in security lines at airports every day when there has not been an important terrorist attack on an airplane in years? But if there were fewer security measures, there would be more attacks.

Similarly, why close universities, cancel performances and sports events and harangue the entire populace into becoming homebound hermits when only a miniscule fraction of the population has the disease? And only a small fraction of these will die?

The answer is that if people do not take such and other measures, the number of persons in their country who are infected and who die will be far larger.