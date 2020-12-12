Ed Lotterman: Economic indicators are always complex but pessimistic right now

No, just as a weight drop from 200 lbs. to 180 is not the same percentage as gaining from 180 to 200. We are still about 1.8% below where we were before COVID-19 hit, with all the adjustments. In raw dollar terms, July-September 2020 had 2.9% lower output than the same months in 2019. And don’t expect the quarter we are in to be any better.

The slump is not evenly distributed across all sectors. Output in heavy industries and agriculture is down little, if at all. But air transport, hospitality, entertainment and others are off sharply. These are precisely sectors that use a lot of labor that gets paid relatively low wages.

In measuring employment, the most basic information is how many people have jobs. That is complicated because one must account for self-employed people, those in small businesses, workers in the gig economy and so on. Then you can calculate an unemployment rate -- the percentage of people in the labor force who want jobs and are trying to get them, but don’t have them.

One also can calculate the number of jobs relative to the population and the number of people in the labor force, employed plus unemployed, relative to the population.