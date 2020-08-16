Ed Lotterman: Current crisis is fundamental, with long-term effects

At the other end, some argue that our national debt already is at an unprecedented peacetime high, as are the annual budget deficits that create more debt. Moreover, the Federal Reserve is already past the safe limits of new money creation. That many members of Congress in this camp strongly supported the very legislation that created such deficits and debt is an irony lost on them. Some economists may agree with this austere view, but few of any prominence have asserted it publicly.

Then there are moderates in the middle who assert that we, like the mythical Argonauts, have to steer a course between the six-headed monster of the pandemic that may devour us and our economy, and the rock of financial ruin that would rip the economic bottom out from under us.

Raghuram Rajan of the University of Chicago argues this in a recent essay, “Should Governments Spend Away?” Rajan, another economist I admire, wrote one of the best books analyzing the financial debacle a decade ago and went on to head India’s central bank. He certainly does not oppose spending, but argues for caution.

We’ll end up following this last camp. But what navigation marks should guide us?