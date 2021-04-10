Ed Lotterman: Cryptocurrency’s promise met with skepticism

I am sure Powell is right that cryptocurrencies, or features of their technologies, will grow as payment platforms. Yet history also demonstrates there will likely be major hiccups along the way. Unbreakable codes, like unbreakable computer security systems and “impenetrable” tank armor, always get broken into or penetrated. Much of the attraction of cryptocurrencies is their opaqueness and hence their utility in helping users evade taxes and launder money. Those very features will also make it hard to solve any inevitable electronic heists.

Enthusiasts argue that criminal uses of cryptocurrencies are incidental byproducts, not central to their inherent functions. But that raises the core question: Just what legitimate functions will cryptocurrencies do for society that are not already being done efficiently by what we have? True, paying cash in person provides anonymity for both buyer and seller, but it is inefficient for making a mortgage payment and impossible for buying something online.

Econ students should recognize the term “functions” because most must memorize the classic “three functions of money,” as follows: