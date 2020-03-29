Ed Lotterman: Critical thinking crucial in facing pandemics

These are complicated machines with very model-specific components. Yes, ventilator manufacturers can hire more production line workers. They can order more circuit boards, tubes, electric actuators, valves brackets, fittings and so forth from injection-molding, metal-stamping, board-assembling and other suppliers. To the extent that molds, dies, jigs and so forth exist, the component manufacturers can add shifts and rush output to the device manufacturers. But this cannot be done overnight.

Current production is said to be about 30,000 units a year or 600 a week. Perhaps that could be doubled in a matter of a few weeks and quintupled or more in six months. But the crunch in terms of the number of infected patients will hit well before six months from now.

There are positive factors. Reportedly there are some 130,000 older-model used ventilators held in a government reserve established a decade ago. Not all are in immediate operating condition, and few have the capabilities of newer models. But they are better than nothing.