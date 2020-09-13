Ed Lotterman: COVID-19 is changing our economy; is it permanent?

If more people work from home, will as many people still take kids to day care? Will homes be remodeled with rooms specially fitted to watch, amuse and educate toddlers without them bothering parents typing frantically at their computer? Or will we have more padlike wireless keyboards equipped with small touchscreens so parents can sit in a room with kids? Or will smaller, neighborhood day cares accept children at irregular hours as work at home demands?

Will restaurant take-out have many more drive-up windows, with your smartphone updating the computer on how far away you are in your car so the meal will be hot or cold exactly when needed? Better-insulated containers so your malt does not melt nor your T-bone get cold on the drive home? Palletized robotic pickup at big-box DIY stores so that a crane arm swings your Sheetrock, two-by-fours and a bucket of compound into your pickup without you seeing a human?

Again, many of these are trends that may be accelerated by the epidemic, while others sputter out.