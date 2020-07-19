Ed Lotterman: Consensus can be found on key election issues -- among economists

This ran counter to everything the GOP had stood for in the preceding 65 years, and also counter to the general consensus of most economists regardless of their political bent on other issues.

But Trump’s populist message of victimization struck a chord with many voters and contributed to is Electoral College success. Farmers, who had gained relatively more from the WTO than any other economic sector, voted heavily for Trump, or at least against Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s presidency started by repudiating NAFTA, sabotaging the WTO and opening a trade war with China. The result was that NAFTA was renamed, the WTO remains maimed and trade with China is in limbo. The net effect on the U.S. economy is negative.

Economists also have broad consensus in two other areas. These are situations with “externalities,” where market transactions between willing buyers and sellers affect third parties, usually negatively but sometimes positively.