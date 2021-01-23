Ed Lotterman: Conscience or cynicism: You decide on corporate contribution cutoff

Think what you will about Donald Trump’s religious beliefs, he is intent on refuting the biblical assertion, “there is nothing new under the sun.”

Our nation has never had a president who did and said the things he has. The riotous invasion of our U.S. Capitol was shocking because it was so unprecedented. So was the underlying campaign in Congress -- pressed by Trump -- to overturn the results of a national election. And so have been the myriad other flouts of traditional decorum we have seen over the past four years.

To some voters, this history may be a good thing -- those who want to “drain the swamp,” say. But for now, let’s concentrate on the past two weeks, and the decidedly negative reaction it has elicited, especially in corporate America.

We now see that over 200 U.S. corporations have cut off political contributions in reaction to these events -- again never before done. First it was a trickle, then a flood. Some specifically cut off the eight senators and 139 representatives voting to reject state-certified votes. One asked bloc leader Josh Hawley, Republican senator from Missouri, to return past money.