Ed Lotterman: Compound growth tells us how virus behaves

Going back to the pond analogy, with an increase at the same rate every day, 100%, it will go from 5 acres at the 30th day to a square mile on Day 37, the size of Burleigh County early on Day 48 and would cover North Dakota one hour into the 54th day.

Granted, a doubling every day happens in only a few scenarios, such as California fires and bacteria on laboratory plates. But if North Dakota continues even at 1% a day, half of what it is now, it still will greet 2021 with 67,000 cases. I hope that does not happen. But it could, and the daily rate could accelerate if winter’s close quarters and stale air take hold.

The lesson is one that any former Fed economist would know: Always hedge your numbers! Never make confident predictions! Wiggle room, always wiggle room!

More than a dozen GOP governors initially threw caution to the wind and opposed masking requirements and bar closings. Now they are all retreating, both in policy and for face-saving. They were misunderstood; they were not against masks at all; they were only against mandates. Funny that they never have come out against mandates like speed limits or blood-alcohol levels. And a few, like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’s Greg Abbott, seem to be fighting doggedly until the last Floridian or Texan is left standing.

We are on a wild ride. Ninth-grade math helps us understand why and how it could get this dizzying this fast, and where it might go before it is over.

