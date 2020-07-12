Ed Lotterman: Collateralized corporate loans are looming economic peril

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corporations, particularly in the United States, are piling up debt. This will cause problems of biblical proportions sooner or later, but this is largely ignored by the public. Regulatory agencies that should act look the other way or reassure themselves that everything will be fine, just as during the run-up to the financial debacle that unfolded in the summer of 2007. This is dangerous for us all.

Right now, the danger lies in CLOs or “collateralized loan obligations.” These are very similar to the collateralized mortgage obligations, issued in increasingly complex variations, that blew up our economies 12 years ago. They have more than quadrupled over the past decade to over $1 trillion in nominal value, an increase that parallels the growth of CMOs two decades ago.

The loans in CLOs are loans to corporations. Yet they are not traditional bank business loans nor corporate bonds as have been issued for centuries. Like CMOs, they are supposed to compartmentalize risk and thus reduce it. But instead they will amplify dangers, just as in the opening years of this century. The fact that the basic Federal Reserve internet page on CLOs repeatedly references “Cayman Islands” should raise red flags for everyone.