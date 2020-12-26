Ed Lotterman: Closing businesses for public good? Pay for it.

Understand that for some, the question of whether people in financial need “deserve” help or not has become a fetish. Our collective values are such that we think it fine for some people to routinely get Medicare or Social Security benefits worth 10 or 50 times the actuarial value of what they paid into these systems. Yet when people get unemployment compensation or SNAP benefits for extended periods, many condemn them as lazy bums.

However, the pandemic against which we struggle is an “act of God,” or nature, of a magnitude we have not faced for a century. No unemployed cook, Uber driver, bartender, cosmetologist or travel agent did anything wrong to put them on the street. Nor did the owners of cafes, bars, fitness centers or personal care salons who face bankruptcy of businesses into which they have poured wealth, years of labor, hopes and dreams. These people are not miscreants in any way.

All the while, engineers, programmer analysts, accountants and therapists can work remotely. They see no reduction of income or wealth. Ditto for column writers, contract editors, attorneys and the like. They have no particular moral superiority to those seeing their unemployment compensation run out while getting eviction warnings.