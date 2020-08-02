Ed Lotterman: Catalytic converter thefts show economics in everyday life

When Robin Hood stole from the rich and gave to the poor, the general well-being of English people perhaps increased. At least one can argue this. For stealing catalytic converters, not so much.
Rampant and brazen converter thefts, especially from hybrids like Toyota Priuses, are a hot topic in many areas of the Twin Cities. It is particularly true in my neighborhood, where century-old houses and hilly lots mean many residents must park at least one car on the street at night. Do that and you are likely to lose your catalytic converter.
Adding insult to injury, a scrapyard located on the edge of my neighborhood advertises for the devices. It’s website proclaims that it “…now purchases Catalytic Converters every day! Our trained staff will provide the highest value available in the Twin Cities…” People see pickups full of sawed-off converters heading in that direction every day.
Complaints to city council members evoke comments that this is not just a citywide problem, but one across the whole state. Strong measures are being considered for our city, but the legislature must act. And it will take more police, but action will come soon.
In the meanwhile, much economics in this applies to myriad other situations.
Start with Robin Hood’s income redistribution. The argument he made that society is better off is based in “marginal utility.” “Utility” is a fancy term meaning human satisfaction.
Different goods produce different levels of utility. A new BMW gives more utility than a clapped-out Yugo. A steakhouse T-bone satisfies more than a gas station ham-and-Swiss.
As always in economics, “marginality” enters in. The first bite of either delicious steak or bone-dry sandwich boosts satisfaction more than the fifth bite, the fifth more than the 10th, etc. And no matter how delicious the steak, eventually you may request a box to take some home. At that point, marginal utility of another bite is zero.
Utility applies to money as well. For anyone, a raise from $20 to $21 an hour increases happiness more than from $100 to $101. The lower end involves struggling for necessities, the upper choosing luxuries.
That is within one person. But one cannot measure satisfaction in objective, comparable terms. Strictly speaking, you cannot prove that Bill Gates losing $1 would be more than offset by a poor widow gaining $1. You cannot prove that taking money for Medicare from younger people to benefit older people improves society. Many call for such transfers nevertheless. But that is a different column.
With thefts, there are losses beyond the installed cost of a new converter that insurance customers will ultimately bear or that you eat yourself if you lack comprehensive coverage.
First of all, there is anger at any theft. It is not just the money. You feel violated, less safe.
Then there are transaction costs of replacing a converter. File a police report, call your insurance company, drive 30 miles to where your insurer’s contract shop is. As for icy-morning fender benders, non-cash costs that you must eat are high even with comprehensive insurance. Without coverage, as for many poor people, the losses are even greater and simultaneously harder to sustain.
When car radio thefts were rampant in New York City, a stolen radio fenced at a pawn shop could be purchased by someone else. One person lost. Someone else got a cheap radio. It could still serve its original purpose. That is not true with converters. Platinum and palladium can be recovered, but a new converter costs many times that. Nor is that difference all gravy for manufacturers. Making catalytic devices is complicated and costly.
With both radios and converters, the value of any one theft is not great enough to warrant much police time. They are stretched thin with more important crimes. And, stealing these common items has “low barriers to entry.” A punk of either sex can learn to do it in minutes.
Econ students learn changes in technology serve as “supply shifters,” enabling greater production of something at each of a range of selling prices.
Cordless reciprocating saws shifted production of stolen catalytic converters. They reduce time when thieves are vulnerable to discovery and arrest from minutes to seconds. A good DeWalt one costs $200. A thief can amortize this in one night. A serviceable Chinese import at Menards or Harbor Freight is $80. Even improved metallurgy in saw blades is a boon.
As with radio thefts, technology can raise the costs to thieves. Alarms help and reduce “supply.” But, as Milton Friedman proved with illegal drugs, if you focus on supply while ignoring demand, you are doomed to failure.
Make scrap yards take photos of sellers and copy their IDs. Make them keep records of numbers of converters and dates brought in by name and ID numbers of “freelance scrappers.” Require these be submitted to a database. Make scrapyards record the number and value of converters sold to recyclers. Audit these records.
Then there always are “border effects” and “prisoners’ dilemmas.” If St. Paul or Moorhead crack down on converter fencing and Minneapolis or Fargo do not, converter buying will shift across city or state lines. Our local buying scrapyard could move one block and be in another municipality. Twelve miles gets you into yet another county, and 25 miles is another state. Easy, yet the effective demand for any local thief diminishes at least slightly with each step.
All-electric vehicles won’t have exhaust gases to catalyze. But the batteries may contain rare earths. Perhaps thieves with tow trucks will steal whole vehicles, in a variation of traditional “chop shop” crime. Law enforcement often is a cat-and-mouse game. But some of the same economic principles always will be involved.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at bismarck@edlotterman.com.
