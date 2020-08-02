Ed Lotterman: Catalytic converter thefts show economics in everyday life

Then there are transaction costs of replacing a converter. File a police report, call your insurance company, drive 30 miles to where your insurer’s contract shop is. As for icy-morning fender benders, non-cash costs that you must eat are high even with comprehensive insurance. Without coverage, as for many poor people, the losses are even greater and simultaneously harder to sustain.

When car radio thefts were rampant in New York City, a stolen radio fenced at a pawn shop could be purchased by someone else. One person lost. Someone else got a cheap radio. It could still serve its original purpose. That is not true with converters. Platinum and palladium can be recovered, but a new converter costs many times that. Nor is that difference all gravy for manufacturers. Making catalytic devices is complicated and costly.

With both radios and converters, the value of any one theft is not great enough to warrant much police time. They are stretched thin with more important crimes. And, stealing these common items has “low barriers to entry.” A punk of either sex can learn to do it in minutes.

Econ students learn changes in technology serve as “supply shifters,” enabling greater production of something at each of a range of selling prices.