Ed Lotterman: Biden now steps into a global vacuum

The European Union emerged and grew, but now faces serious challenges, especially for the subset that adopted the common currency.

The 2007-2010 financial debacle not only exposed serious flaws in our own domestic capital markets and banking systems, but also ones permeating the entire global economy. These flaws have not been fixed, domestically nor internationally. Like a rusted WWII bomb in a German neighborhood, they might explode at any future disturbance.

Americans also need to understand that there are key correlations between our diplomatic and military relations with other countries and our own domestic economy. These links include our federal government finances, the value of the dollar against other currencies, imports, exports, the U.S. share of world financial markets and more.

So, deciding to pursue any particular defense or foreign relations policies also means accepting the impacts those policies will have, not only on our international trade and financial flows, but on U.S. domestic output, employment and prices.

We also need to understand that U.S. economic and military strength relative to other major nations has changed.