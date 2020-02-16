Ed Lotterman: Beware the pitfalls of 'averages'

To understand distinctions, consider estimating the average weight of boys entering a ninth-grade class. One, as I did, weighs only 92 pounds. Five happen to weigh 110 and another three come in at 115. Then there is one big bruiser already at 175.

If one notes that all the group fall into one of four weights, you can add up those four, 92 plus 110 plus 115 plus 175 equals 492. Divide that by four, the number of different weights measured, and you get an “average” of 123 pounds per boy.

Now do it the way you learned in middle school: Sum the weights of all 10 boys. This is 1,162 pounds. Divide by 10 and you get an average of 116.2 pounds per boy.

The second is a true average or mean. The first method is erroneous. But this one is often seen in surveys of credit card interest rates or auto or homeowners’ insurance costs. Often it is the basis for “average” airfares between pairs of cities. There isn’t necessarily any intent to mislead. The data necessary to compute an arithmetically correct average isn’t available to the company ostensibly tracking the data.