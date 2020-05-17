Ed Lotterman: Before boasting, check the facts

It is easy to get mired in numbers. They change every day, and a new hot spot in a meatpacking town or prison can boost numbers erratically.

The essential point, however, is that the five states with preening governors clearly have not done better than the rest of the nation in terms of rates of COVID infections and deaths. They fall into the center of the pack. And, since the exponential rise patterns in all states are not precisely phased with each other, comparisons of relative performance should wait until the whole cycle is through.

States contemplating policy changes can look at these five along with all the others. But they must look at the actual rates and patterns over time, ignoring the false boasts of these governors. Moreover, other states prudently consider the advice of epidemiologists and other public health experts, as well as history.

On the second point, claims for expected success of the Federal Reserve’s panoply of new programs comes from sundry pundits, some famous and others not. Fed officials themselves are careful, although some statements by Chair Jerome Powell and a few district bank presidents are, in my view, overly confident.