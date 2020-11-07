Ed Lotterman: Bad trade situation will last for years

For the democratic nations of the world to deal with this, a common front backed by negotiated agreements among themselves is essential. When a dog threatens “dumb” sheep, they know to immediately form a tight circle. We did the opposite. Without U.S. leadership, or at least a U.S. blessing, no such group-of-all-the-rest is likely to emerge.

Moreover, as Trump continues to treat U.S. forces abroad as money wasted defending others, South Korea, the Philippines and other Chinese-border nations will have to cozy up to the new regional hegemon. So will Japan. The U.S. will lose both influence and trade with those nations.

Going on, in the next four years, will we begin to grasp the inherent links between domestic economic policies and how we fare internationally. These links include ones between budget deficits and negative trade balances and between interest rates and the value of the dollar. The trading Dutch got this by 1650 and Argentines by 1900. Yet it mystifies some U.S. politicians, voters and media as much as Egyptian hieroglyphics.