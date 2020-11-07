Ed Lotterman: Bad trade situation will last for years

The election was a momentous one in U.S. history, the most so in decades. The last four years have been turbulent indeed for our politics and economics. Those splits will remain regardless of who gets the final tip in the Electoral College. That we voted against a backdrop of a world pandemic not seen in a century complicated all sorts of issues, especially economic. That would have been true in any case.
Just as we largely grew up in a world of international economic institutions shaped by World Wars I and II, our offspring will grow up with new international economic and political institutions shaped greatly by events of 2020-22. We don’t know yet what these will be.
In 2016, candidate Donald Trump centered his campaign on international issues. Other nations were ripping us off, he claimed. This needed to end. We needed out of parasitic military alliances in regions where we long had a presence.
This year, international economic issues have vanished. Since 2017, President Trump upended our institutional international links and historic policies. This greatly affects our domestic economy and will continue going forward, regardless of who is elected this time around. Our nation is embedded in a global economy whether we like it or not. Yes, the immediacy of COVID-19 draws attention from broader, longer-term issues. But these remain. Going forward, voters and citizens should ponder the following questions:
Will we try reconstructing the international security and trade system based on multilateral cooperation forged between democracies after World War II? Or will we move toward autonomous nation-states jostling each other for dominance or simple survival? Biden would have tried to revive what we long valued but perhaps already was moribund. Trump clearly has little interest in rebuilding a new multilateral system.
How will we, and other nations with which we are not cooperating, especially the technological-industrial democracies, manage an economically and politically rising China already exerting its newly found strength? Biden spoke only in generalities. Trump thinks he can win a mercantilistic system of episodic trade deals hammered out between him and Xi Jinping. But China is not even fulfilling the one signed a year ago and there is little indication it will.
Beyond trade, other nations have been operating on the assumption that Trump would be a one-term president. That now is not likely. So Western Europe and the other English-speaking nations now must decide to go forward.
Yes, China’s growth cannot continue forever without a break, or some financial deep-knee bend as Korea and other fast-growing Asian nations did in 1997. But China’s output now is more than three times what it was in 2012 and 12 times what it was in 2000. Its government has moved sharply back to traditional Chinese communist dictatorship. And it is wielding its influence in Africa and South America as well as in all the rest of Asia.
For the democratic nations of the world to deal with this, a common front backed by negotiated agreements among themselves is essential. When a dog threatens “dumb” sheep, they know to immediately form a tight circle. We did the opposite. Without U.S. leadership, or at least a U.S. blessing, no such group-of-all-the-rest is likely to emerge.
Moreover, as Trump continues to treat U.S. forces abroad as money wasted defending others, South Korea, the Philippines and other Chinese-border nations will have to cozy up to the new regional hegemon. So will Japan. The U.S. will lose both influence and trade with those nations.
Going on, in the next four years, will we begin to grasp the inherent links between domestic economic policies and how we fare internationally. These links include ones between budget deficits and negative trade balances and between interest rates and the value of the dollar. The trading Dutch got this by 1650 and Argentines by 1900. Yet it mystifies some U.S. politicians, voters and media as much as Egyptian hieroglyphics.
Farmers apparently again voted overwhelmingly for Trump. Nevertheless, their situation won’t improve. Billions of dollars, 43 this year, have been pumped to crop producers to compensate them for trade-caused losses. That was largely because they were a strong part of Trump’s electoral base. After Tuesday, they are not needed anymore. Most of this money was never appropriated by Congress, but rather taken from the slush fund known as the Commodity Credit Corporation that now will need to be topped up.
Farmers need to understand that improving the clout of U.S. ag exports was the largest of several reasons the Reagan administration drove for transforming the old, weak General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade into a World Trade Organization that had more power to, among other things, settle trade disputes. That mechanism ruled in favor of the U.S. in over 80% of complaints our nation brought. But we have killed the WTO over the last two years by refusing to appoint our members to that panel and thus have paralyzed it.
The most likely outcome is that we will revert to what we had in the 1980s. The EU will revive its Common Agriculture Policy. Many U.S. exports will be walled out. So will Japan and India.
Australia and New Zealand will continue to increase livestock products into China. Brazil and Argentina will gain advantage on grains and oilseeds, although that often is overstated.
The effects on high-tech, steel, iron ore and forest products, autos and heavy machinery all will emerge over time. But this merits a column all its own.
Even before the election, MAGA rapidly was turning into MAAA -- Make America Alone Again. Tragic events of the 20th century taught our grandparents that isolationism not only doesn’t work, it destroys the economies of those nations that practice it. And 250 years ago, Adam Smith demonstrated the failures of mercantilism. Now we will learn these lessons for ourselves.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at bismarck@edlotterman.com.
