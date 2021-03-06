Ed Lotterman: An alternative to an eviction moratorium

One way out thus would be for the government to compensate landlords at least some fraction of unrecoverable losses from unpaid rents. Indeed, that would be fairer than what we have done. However, it would not be simple. Nor would it be easy, especially in political terms.

COVID-19 is a huge exogenous shock to economies globally that has cut wealth and income. In our country as elsewhere, that loss of wealth and income was spread across people arbitrarily, by happenstance.

Lower-income people have taken a much larger hit than high-income people. Many small businesses have taken more serious losses than large ones. This maldistribution stems from no fault on the part of the victims. Indeed, many are more deserving of sympathy and support than those of us who are doing well.

Taking money from the well-off via taxation and paying it to those who have lost out from the pandemic would be just and would bolster the overall economy. A model is the Johnson administration’s 1968 10% surcharge on individual and corporate income taxes. It went into effect in January 1968, lasting 18 months for corporations and 15 for individuals. Then it disappeared, just as it was supposed to. It did close a budget deficit, with fiscal year 1969 the last one showing a surplus until the last years of the Clinton administration.

That was the simple addition of 10% to taxes owed for everyone. But excluding anyone with a tax liability below some threshold, such as $50,000, would make it more fair and politically much more palatable. Don’t hold your breath for its enactment, however. Most likely we would just borrow more from our grandkids.

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman

