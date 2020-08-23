Ed Lotterman: Abolish FICA? Not so fast!

In any case, all government officers, civilian as well as military, swear they will “will support and defend the Constitution of the United States” and “will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” The oath makes no mention of obeying the president. This includes Cabinet officers. A treasury secretary and an attorney general are bound by this oath and, constitutionally, should order government agencies to not implement illegal or unconstitutional orders.

What about the effects on Social Security and Medicare? When establishing these, Congress and presidents at the time clearly intended they be funded entirely from payroll taxes. Many now warn that destroying this 85-year-old link would make benefits subject to the same appropriations competing for federal highways, farm subsidies, disaster relief, armed forces and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That certainly is true.

Understand, however, that when Sen. Bernie Sanders and other liberal Democrats called for increases in all Social Security payments, that money either would have to come from the general treasury, as Trump now proposes, or by even greater transfers from those paying into the system, the young population cohorts, to older ones who are the beneficiaries.