Ed Lotterman: A Texas-size energy debacle

Customers did not know the risks. Neither did companies in the long chain from gas well, wind turbine, hydro or nuclear plant to house or business. Everyone depended on the next guy up the chain. No one could make money by building in redundancy.

So the system broke down. Texas’s much-prized independence from the rest of the country meant that only the Panhandle and extreme west had access to outside power.

There was a public entity that was supposed to supervise reliability. It was chock full of people with energy or other holdings that built in conflicts of interest. There was a three-person overall board supervising everything else. Two had conflicts of interest that led them to resign as soon as the manure hit the fan. The third was sure he would run things alone, but then bragged of his corrupt plans in a conference call with analysts at the Bank of America.

The key variable he thought he controlled was determining what the exact “market price” was on any specific day. At first glance, one kilowatt-hour is a “fungible commodity” that cannot be distinguished from others any more than a bushel of No. 2 corn.