Ed Lotterman: 2021 begs a return to fundamentals of cooperation

Similarly, another report gives indications of our region’s current situation and direction in terms of income. The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis just released its annual tabulation of “Real Personal Income by State and Metropolitan Area” for 2019. This is the portion of the value of output that becomes money households can spend. “Real” means that the dollars are adjusted for nationwide inflation. But they are also adjusted for differences in the cost of living in different locales.

The BEA computes “regional price parities” that are “the differences in price levels across states and metropolitan areas for a given year and are expressed as a percentage of the overall national price level.” Including these makes comparisons between high-cost states such as New York and low-cost ones such as the Dakotas and Wyoming meaningful.

As has long been true, the Upper Midwest does well compared to other regions. However, even after adjusting for very real differences in living costs, Minnesota has higher incomes than its neighbors. In 2019, income grew faster in the Dakotas, however, so perhaps the gap is closing. Overall though, the region does well.

So these two publications give some insights on how we are doing and why. More perspectives will come along.

Yet the original questions of why we lost the sense of solidarity and cooperation that we once had, what that loss has cost us, and how we might rebuild it, is complex. The answers would apply immediately to our medical responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also will apply to the eventual economic recovery that will be longer and harder than many think. This is a topic to which we can return frequently. In the meantime, mull over your thoughts on why we are so divided, economically, politically and demographically, and what you can do to reverse these trends.

