Ed Lotterman: 2021 begs a return to fundamentals of cooperation

Let’s start the year with the fervent hope that 2021 will be a better year for all of us.
Better for us as individuals, better for our families and friends and neighbors. Better for our city and state. Better for our nation and the world. And may it be better not only in terms of health, but in how effectively we turn the resources at our disposal into goods and services that meet the needs and wants of all in society justly as well as efficiently. May we, at all levels, work to restore common values and common goals.
For this to happen, we need to treat each other with greater respect, care more about each other, be willing to sacrifice more for the general good. We need cooperation at multiple levels starting as individuals and families. We need solidarity, a word rarely used in our nation in recent decades.
We need to improve at both ends of the scale of concerns articulated by Scottish economist Adam Smith, the 18th century philosopher who engendered economics as a separate discipline.
In his famous 1776 book, “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations,” Smith argued -- against the prevailing convictions of his time -- that for a nation to be prosperous it was not necessary for government to micromanage many elements of an economy. Rather, societies themselves could generate institutions and incentives that would impel efficient transformation of resources into things that meet people’s needs.
This was not automatic or perfect. Certain conditions had to be true and often were not. But people’s desires to be better off did motivate them to do things for themselves that in turn contributed to the common good. And competition between people in selling goods and services promoted overall efficiency.
Smith thought more broadly than many credit him. He understood issues of fairness and justice. And he saw that individual and cultural attitudes toward cooperation were key. Indeed, his first book, “The Theory of Moral Sentiments,” examined the nature and importance of people caring about each other. What he called “mutual sympathy,” or what we would now call empathy, has vast importance in the success of society and of human well-being.
Unfortunately, economists since then long concentrated on competition, nearly ignoring cooperation. But in the last 50 years, combined with work in psychology and political science, we have seen the emergence of “behavioral economics,” making the issues Smith first examined in 1759 again part of economic scholarship.
From where do these musings stem?
Well, first was a report on an economic development policy adopted 50 years ago for the Twin Cities metro area where I live. Like others its size, this spreads over several counties and literally hundreds of small municipalities. But there is a functioning government entity for metro-level issues, including transit, airports and wastewater treatment, that works well.
One of the early issues it faced was finding a way for the costs and benefits of new industrial development to be spread across all municipalities, regardless of where the new office or factory actually was constructed. A very bipartisan effort came up with something called “tax-base sharing” that spread 40% of new industrial property taxes across all municipalities. It has been very successful, but similar-size metro areas in other states that have considered adopting it never have made it happen.
A dry, technical tax issue? In itself, yes. But it is a historical example of where two political parties were able to work together to fashion a practical solution to a challenge in local government. In the 1960s, people on both sides of the political divide were willing to work together. That would be impossible in today’s political climate. So a 200-page report on how this local government challenge was addressed and what the outcome has been also is a little morality tale about the virtues of cooperation and compromise in reaching the common good.
It is an example of why my home state is more prosperous than some other states, and why the Twin Cities is better off than some other U.S. metro areas. We often take what we have for granted and do not appreciate how high we stand on the shoulders of our grandparents’ generation. When one looks at such indicators of health as life expectancy and infant mortality, we do pretty well. Ditto for educational attainment, new corporate startups, patents and other signs of technological growth. The roots of these lie more in cooperation more than in competition.
Similarly, another report gives indications of our region’s current situation and direction in terms of income. The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis just released its annual tabulation of “Real Personal Income by State and Metropolitan Area” for 2019. This is the portion of the value of output that becomes money households can spend. “Real” means that the dollars are adjusted for nationwide inflation. But they are also adjusted for differences in the cost of living in different locales.
The BEA computes “regional price parities” that are “the differences in price levels across states and metropolitan areas for a given year and are expressed as a percentage of the overall national price level.” Including these makes comparisons between high-cost states such as New York and low-cost ones such as the Dakotas and Wyoming meaningful.
As has long been true, the Upper Midwest does well compared to other regions. However, even after adjusting for very real differences in living costs, Minnesota has higher incomes than its neighbors. In 2019, income grew faster in the Dakotas, however, so perhaps the gap is closing. Overall though, the region does well.
So these two publications give some insights on how we are doing and why. More perspectives will come along.
Yet the original questions of why we lost the sense of solidarity and cooperation that we once had, what that loss has cost us, and how we might rebuild it, is complex. The answers would apply immediately to our medical responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also will apply to the eventual economic recovery that will be longer and harder than many think. This is a topic to which we can return frequently. In the meantime, mull over your thoughts on why we are so divided, economically, politically and demographically, and what you can do to reverse these trends.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at bismarck@edlotterman.com.