Dura: Pandemic ushers in more camping

My parents prepared me well for the age of social distancing.
Our family trips were always in the great outdoors and away from others.
Fishing far back in Devils Lake's sunken stands of trees. Hunting birds in North Dakota's least-populated counties. Always camping with an eye toward privacy and distance from rubbernecking and boisterous neighbors.
We've never been a Disney World family.
So when the coronavirus pandemic emerged, my childhood vacations already had prepared me for what has essentially been a nice, long camping trip throughout the spring, summer and fall in the Upper Midwest.
Mom and Dad gave me a new tent at Christmas. It's performed flawlessly. Five inches of rain fell one day while I was camped in Wisconsin, and no water swamped the tent. Dad credited its waterproof bathtub bottom, which extends into the walls. Neato.
In a typical year, I wouldn't log 41 nights camping like in 2020. I've ditched urban vacations and instead stuck to public lands -- places such as North Dakota's state forests.
If there is a place to escape other people, it is North Dakota's forests, which many people might consider myth, like the Fountain of Youth.
In three days in May, I hiked 34 miles in the Turtle Mountains and saw only a handful of other people on the trails.
The days were so quiet, I could hear sounds from deep in the woods like lawn mowers starting, which I later learned was ruffed grouse drumming.
I backpacked to North Dakota's only waterfall, near Fort Ransom in another state forest.
Yes, North Dakota has a waterfall. Perhaps it is the Fountain of Youth?
My beloved new tent was too big for the hike, so I borrowed Dad's pup tent, which he adroitly mailed to me from Fargo.
Gotta keep that distance.
I've seen that tiny tents are all the rage among young people, or so it seems. For three days in South Dakota's Badlands National Park last month, my tent towered over the park campground. Littered around me were two dozen tiny tents that functioned like shells for invertebrate sea creatures.
Dad taught me no one needs to ditch comfort while out camping.
(This from a man who left the tenting world 17 years ago for a fifth wheel camper.)
But he's right. On a trip this year to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, he broke out a propane heater he's had since 1984. It was a cold January night.
We were all alone in the Badlands.
The perfect setting these days.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!