Dura: Pandemic ushers in more camping

My parents prepared me well for the age of social distancing.

Our family trips were always in the great outdoors and away from others.

Fishing far back in Devils Lake's sunken stands of trees. Hunting birds in North Dakota's least-populated counties. Always camping with an eye toward privacy and distance from rubbernecking and boisterous neighbors.

We've never been a Disney World family.

So when the coronavirus pandemic emerged, my childhood vacations already had prepared me for what has essentially been a nice, long camping trip throughout the spring, summer and fall in the Upper Midwest.

Mom and Dad gave me a new tent at Christmas. It's performed flawlessly. Five inches of rain fell one day while I was camped in Wisconsin, and no water swamped the tent. Dad credited its waterproof bathtub bottom, which extends into the walls. Neato.

In a typical year, I wouldn't log 41 nights camping like in 2020. I've ditched urban vacations and instead stuck to public lands -- places such as North Dakota's state forests.

If there is a place to escape other people, it is North Dakota's forests, which many people might consider myth, like the Fountain of Youth.