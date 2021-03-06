David Brooks: How to love America

Like you, I’m sure, I love America, but the love has changed. I started out with the child version: America is the greatest and most powerful country on earth.

That emotion doesn’t generally survive into adulthood, especially in times like these. That kind of patriotism tends to play down shameful truths. It tends to bloat into touchy and overweening pride.

These days it’s hard to be blithely confident in the core American creed we used to be so proud about — e pluribus unum. Out of many one. We don’t seem like “one” today if you look at the facts.

This general disillusion with e pluribus unum has caused many people to give up on patriotism altogether. On the right, people who often call themselves patriots are actually nationalists, a chauvinism that is an entirely different emotion. Nationalists believe that America is bitterly divided between themselves and internal enemies who betray it. Nationalists base their loyalty not on our common creed but on common clan, in which you’re either in or out.

“A nationalist,” George Orwell wrote, “is one who thinks only, or mainly, in terms of competitive prestige.”