Isn’t it interesting how the most simple phrases, quotes, sayings and soundbites are often the most powerful and logical?

And isn’t it interesting how mere words can survive so long and affect so many more of the world’s population than armies, bombs or force?

For example, South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Nelson Mandela once said this: “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

First lady Eleanor Roosevelt said that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. And her husband, President Franklin Roosevelt, said that we have nothing to fear but fear itself.

Those are powerful words that, like seeds planted in the ground, grow courage, endurance and confidence among the populace during troubling times.

Mahatma Gandhi said that you must be the change you wish to see in the world. Mother Teresa said that you should spread love everywhere you go and let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. And Martin Luther King Jr. said that darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.

Who inspired them to say that? In each of their cases, it was more than likely not a speechwriter but rather the pain of experience and the inspiration of the Good Lord Above that prompted them to utter those words.

Eleanor Roosevelt also said that you should do one thing every day that scares you. Benjamin Franklin said that the well-done is better than well-said. Helen Keller said that the best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched -- they must be felt with the heart. And Aristotle said that it is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.

Ralph Waldo Emerson said this: “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail. And Oscar Wilde suggested that you be yourself because everyone else is already taken.

The words, memories and suggestions of people live on long after they die. And that’s why you might want to think before you speak because words can be both uplifting and negatively motivational.

After all, my sixth grade teacher once told me that I would never amount to anything. And I’ve used that moment and those words as a launching pad every day since, and that was probably exactly what she intended at the time.

My high school English teacher once told me that I could say less with more words than anyone she knew and that prompted me, from that moment on, to say more with less words than anyone she knew.

Words never die but people do. And I was especially struck by some words posted by an acquaintance on social media this past weekend. She posted this: It was the veteran, not the journalist who gave us freedom of the press. It was the veteran, not the poet who gave us freedom of speech. It was the veteran, not the campus organizer who gave us freedom to demonstrate. And it was the veteran who salutes the flag and whose coffin is draped with the flag who purchased our freedom.